Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,997 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after buying an additional 357,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,973,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,306,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $316,690,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $790,104.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $948,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 110,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,621,717.18. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,296. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $202.25 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.