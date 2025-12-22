Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,297 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $19,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Francis Lo sold 113,890 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,267.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 315,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,777.46. The trade was a 26.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 22,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $367,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,552. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,133 shares of company stock valued at $20,882,134. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 3.0%

ADPT stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.20. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 31.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

