Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $426.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $461.49.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.06.

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This trade represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

