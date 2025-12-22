ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Amundi lifted its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,333,000 after buying an additional 175,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after buying an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,171.83.
ASML Stock Performance
Shares of ASML opened at $1,055.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,141.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,046.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $888.62. The company has a market capitalization of $415.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.87.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASML Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.
Key Stores Impacting ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators argue ASML’s market dominance and high barriers to entry remain intact, helping defend pricing and long-term margins. ASML’s Market Dominance Remains Unshaken by Workaround Attempts
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg profiles ASML’s rising public role and geopolitical importance, which can strengthen its negotiating position with customers and governments. Europe’s Indispensable Chipmaking Company Finds Its Voice
- Positive Sentiment: Intel installed the industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV tool (ASML Twinscan EXE:5200B), signaling early customer adoption of ASML’s highest-end systems — a direct revenue and backlog catalyst if others follow. Intel installs industry’s first commercial High-NA EUV lithography tool
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis notes that greater EUV adoption in logic and DRAM should lift ASML’s ASPs and services mix over time, supporting margins. Will EUV Adoption in Logic and DRAM Lift ASML’s Margins Over Time?
- Positive Sentiment: ASML shares recently outperformed the broader market, reflecting investor optimism about demand and durable competitive advantages. ASML (ASML) Outperforms Broader Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays issued a “Neutral” rating — a reminder that some sell-side views expect more moderation in shares despite the long-term story. ASML Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated investor search interest signals attention but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search ASML
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports claim Chinese teams have reverse-engineered or built prototype EUV/EUV-like machines and upgraded older ASML tools to boost AI-chip production — a direct threat to ASML’s long-term exclusivity and to export-control effectiveness. China reverse-engineers the most advanced chip-making machine
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage details Chinese workarounds — upgrading legacy ASML kits and using ex-ASML engineers to create domestic prototypes — which could reduce future demand for ASML systems in that market and pressure geopolitical tensions. China upgrades ASML kit to get around US controls
- Negative Sentiment: Financial Times and other outlets report China boosting AI-chip output by retrofitting older ASML machines — a nearer-term challenge to ASML’s addressable market in China. China boosts AI chip output by upgrading older ASML machines
- Negative Sentiment: Deep dives describe a secret “Manhattan Project” effort in China to build EUV-capable systems, and multiple outlets cite prototypes assembled by former ASML employees — a structural IP and geopolitical risk. Inside China’s ‘Manhattan Project’: China Moves Closer to Chip Self-Reliance
- Negative Sentiment: Further reporting on prototypes and ex-ASML engineers highlights enforcement and export-control limits, raising uncertainty about ASML’s China exposure over time. China reportedly has a prototype EUV machine built by ex-ASML employees
About ASML
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Further Reading
