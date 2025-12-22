Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stock Position Raised by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,349,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,959,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.93 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

