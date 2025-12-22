104,925 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Purchased by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.28 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

