Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 22,165 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,075,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 464.4% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 322,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 265,416 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 207,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 110,301 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 63,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $43.07 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $646.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

