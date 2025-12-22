LongView Wealth Management Purchases 1,102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,055,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $473.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.76 and a 200-day moving average of $452.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

