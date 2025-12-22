Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 8,976 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNQ stock opened at $88.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $94.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

