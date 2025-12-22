Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,215 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF accounts for 15.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $45,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,052,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,269,000 after buying an additional 185,465 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Envision Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envision Financial LLC now owns 610,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 143,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 0.4%

FNDX opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

