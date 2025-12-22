LongView Wealth Management Has $9.56 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

LongView Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 988,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,304 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

