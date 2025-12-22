First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,010 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,919.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 814,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,335,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796,191 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $989.97 million, a PE ratio of 202.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

