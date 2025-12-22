Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $15.58 Million Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Trade Desk by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

