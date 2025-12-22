T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCHP. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 472,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 29,678 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 231,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $49.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.57. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

