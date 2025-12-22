Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Holdings Lessened by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $336.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

