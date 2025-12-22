Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys Shares of 224,184 AAON, Inc. $AAON

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,948,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AAON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,280,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,155,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,210,000 after acquiring an additional 139,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,120,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 87,426 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $373,562.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,387.60. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. This represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 1.0%

AAON opened at $75.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.06. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

Further Reading

