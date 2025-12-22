NikolAI (NIKO) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

NikolAI (NIKO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. NikolAI has a market cap of $458.90 thousand and $12.54 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NikolAI has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NikolAI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,607.41 or 0.99403802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NikolAI

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. The official website for NikolAI is nikolai.meme.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00046015 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $12,248.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

