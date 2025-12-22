KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.11

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $164.31 thousand and $0.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00001633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00008140 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003920 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00135407 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.