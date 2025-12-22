Usual Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (USUAL)

Usual (USUAL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Usual token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Usual has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Usual has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and $16.24 million worth of Usual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,607.41 or 0.99403802 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Usual Profile

Usual’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. Usual’s total supply is 1,587,950,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,580,071,121 tokens. Usual’s official website is usual.money. Usual’s official message board is discord.usual.money. Usual’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney.

Usual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Usual (USUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Usual has a current supply of 1,587,950,099.27707783 with 1,580,071,023.54750156 in circulation. The last known price of Usual is 0.02471708 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $25,925,361.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Usual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Usual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Usual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

