PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.0385.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,117,000 after buying an additional 485,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,534,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PACCAR by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,971,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

