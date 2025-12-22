Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.0833.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total value of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $239.45 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $251.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

