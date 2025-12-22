Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE is Foster Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,020,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,874 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $126,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,542 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 322,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 127,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

