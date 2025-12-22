35,288 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Bought by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

