Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 3.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $257.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

