Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Invests $566,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,189,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,544,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,514,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,062,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,883,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,615,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,714,000 after acquiring an additional 319,867 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

