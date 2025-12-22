Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 62.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Multiple sell‐side upgrades and price‐target increases from major firms lift sentiment and implied upside — B. Riley raised its target to $195 and maintained a buy rating.

Deutsche Bank raised its target to $195 and reiterated a buy, citing stronger forward visibility; that adds another institutional vote of confidence.

Mizuho lifted its price target to $200 from $170, maintaining an outperform view — another sizable increase that signals analysts expect stronger 2026 demand.

Coverage roundup: three firms turned bullish on LRCX today, a concentrated shift that drove short‐term buying interest.

Technical momentum: LRCX just flashed a golden‐cross (longer MA crossing above shorter MA) and cleared the 20‐day moving average — a buy signal that attracts momentum traders.

Investor recognition: IBD named Lam an "IBD Stock of the Day" and noted all‐time high momentum tied to 2026 prospects, which can attract retail inflows.

Analysis pieces and price‐range summaries reflect consensus views and model updates (price forecasts shown from ~$175 to $210) — useful context but not a direct catalyst on its own.

Feature coverage (Forbes) reviews the drivers behind today's move and the 2026 thesis; good background for investors but largely descriptive.

Corporate/community items (annual collegiate challenge winners) are positive PR but unlikely to move the stock materially.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $173.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

