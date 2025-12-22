Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,142 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 148.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth $97,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Jamf in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Citigroup cut shares of Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th.

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,564.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

