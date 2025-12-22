Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 3.1% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 57.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 415,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,012,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $292.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.97. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total value of $2,146,279.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $196,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,780. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,615. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.