QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,822 shares of company stock worth $33,523,984. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $175.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

More QUALCOMM News

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

