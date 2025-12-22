Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chemed by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 9.3% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE opened at $435.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.57 and its 200 day moving average is $458.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total transaction of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at $44,373,752.16. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

