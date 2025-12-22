Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 6,717 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $89.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.33 and a 1 year high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Baird R W downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

