Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $228,136.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,639.16. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $902,470 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.82. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.48.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $147.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

