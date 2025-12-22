Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 560,697 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,697 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $35,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 77.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $87,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in ACV Auctions by 2,640.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 31,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,440.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,618,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,150.58. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman acquired 912,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $5,118,608.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 912,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,608.88. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,024,151 shares of company stock worth $5,867,396 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.26 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research downgraded ACV Auctions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

