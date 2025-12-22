Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,277 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $40,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

OPCH opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

