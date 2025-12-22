Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 25,317 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up about 1.6% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $92,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,456,000 after buying an additional 162,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 633,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,636,000 after acquiring an additional 96,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $211,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,747.02. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paycom Software News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG initiated coverage of Paycom with a “strong-buy” rating — fresh institutional coverage and a strong-buy stamp can attract buyers and support the stock. Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintains an Overweight rating and $250 price target while publishing raised near-term EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2025–FY2026 estimates). Analyst model upgrades and a higher target give fundamental support and a clear upside thesis for investors. KeyCorp research / MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note PAYC has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year even as analysts remain moderately optimistic — this frames the rally as analyst-driven rather than broad-market-led. Is Paycom Software Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?
- Neutral Sentiment: Another market write-up reiterates the underperformance vs. the S&P but highlights analyst optimism, underscoring mixed investor sentiment (some see value, others worry about momentum). Barchart: Is Paycom Software Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?
- Neutral Sentiment: Paycom appeared on “stocks making big moves” lists recently — media attention can boost short-term trading interest but doesn’t necessarily change fundamentals. MSN: Stocks making big moves yesterday
- Negative Sentiment: Despite analyst optimism, PAYC’s recent price trend (below its 50- and 200-day averages) and its year-to-date underperformance could keep momentum traders sidelined; higher-than-normal volume on down days suggests some distribution. MSN: Paycom (PAYC) stock is up, what you need to know
Paycom Software Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $162.70 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $267.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.46. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.
The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- They Laughed at $30. They Won’t Laugh at $70.
- The McDonald’s Secret
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- End of America update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.