Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,835 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 2.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $139,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,304.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

