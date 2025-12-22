Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 953,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,119 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for 3.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $209,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $165.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.41. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.83 and a 1 year high of $223.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher?education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non?traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

