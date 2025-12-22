Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

GWRE stock opened at $199.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.44, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire, which typically supports buying interest and headline-driven flows into the name. Read More.

DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire, which typically supports buying interest and headline-driven flows into the name. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research issued a bullish rating (reported as a “Buy”/”Strong?Buy” in coverage), adding to the recent cluster of upward analyst moves that can push momentum. Read More.

BTIG Research issued a bullish rating (reported as a “Buy”/”Strong?Buy” in coverage), adding to the recent cluster of upward analyst moves that can push momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company’s slate of directors, executive compensation and auditor at the annual meeting — removes a governance overhang but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Read More.

Shareholders approved the company’s slate of directors, executive compensation and auditor at the annual meeting — removes a governance overhang but is unlikely to move fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed revenue beat and EPS in line, supporting the bull case for recurring cloud revenue, but the market reaction is being driven more by analyst commentary than new fundamental surprises. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed revenue beat and EPS in line, supporting the bull case for recurring cloud revenue, but the market reaction is being driven more by analyst commentary than new fundamental surprises. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO and CAO executed sales across Dec. 16–18 (notable transactions include the CEO and President selling multi?thousand share blocks). Large insider sales can signal liquidity-taking and add short-term downward pressure. Read More.

Clustered insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO and CAO executed sales across Dec. 16–18 (notable transactions include the CEO and President selling multi?thousand share blocks). Large insider sales can signal liquidity-taking and add short-term downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares on Dec. 18 (and previously sold additional lots), underscoring management-level selling amid the recent run?up. Investors often view repeated exec sales as a mild red flag. Read More.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 74,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total transaction of $1,155,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241,915.44. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 55,740 shares of company stock worth $11,630,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

