Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $55,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $40.39.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.29). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The business had revenue of $112.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alkami Technology

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.