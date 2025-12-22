Private Client Services LLC Buys 5,951 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $262.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $266.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.22.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

