Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 314,004 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,004 shares during the quarter. Privia Health Group makes up about 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $115,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.42.

In other news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 13,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $341,311.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,381.88. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 23,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $597,891.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 172,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,912.27. The trade was a 12.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

