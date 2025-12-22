Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 47,195 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,195 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $49,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 60.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $90.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.