Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.1667.
EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.
Shares of EAT opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.98.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.
The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.
