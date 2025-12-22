Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) Receives $8.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ALVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research cut Alvotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alvotech by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 995,538 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alvotech by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 95,331 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

ALVO stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.13. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $113.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. Alvotech had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Settlement with Regeneron locks in a U.S. license entry date (no later than Q4 2026), removing a key legal barrier to selling AVT06 in the U.S. if FDA approval is obtained. GlobeNewswire release

Settlement with Regeneron locks in a U.S. license entry date (no later than Q4 2026), removing a key legal barrier to selling AVT06 in the U.S. if FDA approval is obtained. Positive Sentiment: AVT06 already has marketing approvals in the UK, Japan and the EEA and positive confirmatory clinical data showing high similarity to Eylea — supportive evidence for commercial uptake and payer acceptance abroad and potentially in the U.S. QuiverQuant summary

AVT06 already has marketing approvals in the UK, Japan and the EEA and positive confirmatory clinical data showing high similarity to Eylea — supportive evidence for commercial uptake and payer acceptance abroad and potentially in the U.S. Neutral Sentiment: The settlement specifies Q4 2026 as the license entry date but allows for earlier entry under certain conditions — this provides a timeline but keeps some flexibility and dependency on regulatory/contractual details. Fierce Pharma article

The settlement specifies Q4 2026 as the license entry date but allows for earlier entry under certain conditions — this provides a timeline but keeps some flexibility and dependency on regulatory/contractual details. Negative Sentiment: The U.S launch is conditional on FDA approval and the effective date is not until late 2026 at the latest — revenue from AVT06 will likely be delayed, leaving near?term results dependent on other products and partnerships. MSN coverage

The U.S launch is conditional on FDA approval and the effective date is not until late 2026 at the latest — revenue from AVT06 will likely be delayed, leaving near?term results dependent on other products and partnerships. Negative Sentiment: Separate investor scrutiny from Hagens Berman alleges manufacturing deficiencies that could have harmed 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA — this legal/operational issue increases execution risk and could offset some of the settlement’s positive impact. Hagens Berman notice

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biosimilar medicines. The company focuses on creating high?quality, cost?effective alternatives to established biologic therapies in areas such as immunology, oncology and other specialty care fields. By leveraging in?house research and a vertically integrated manufacturing platform, Alvotech aims to bring approved biosimilars to market more rapidly and with greater cost efficiency than many traditional biosimilar developers.

Since its founding in 2013, Alvotech has built a diversified pipeline of monoclonal antibody biosimilars, targeting blockbuster reference products including adalimumab (originally branded Humira), bevacizumab (Avastin) and ustekinumab (Stelara).

