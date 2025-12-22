McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Acquired by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after purchasing an additional 921,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,901,595,000 after buying an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after buying an additional 5,718,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $315.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.81. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Positive Sentiment: McDonald's raised its quarterly dividend to $1.86 (annualized $7.44), signaling continued free?cash?flow strength and supporting the stock's income appeal.

Positive Sentiment: Holiday marketing is driving strong attention — the Grinch Meal promotion generated broad press and consumer buzz, which can boost seasonal traffic and brand engagement.

Positive Sentiment: McDonald's revived its digital MONOPOLY promotion to push app downloads, reinforce value messaging and support U.S. traffic for Q4 — a digital-first campaign that can improve repeat visits and AUVs.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional activity remains mixed: several analysts reaffirm or tweak targets around the low?to?mid $300s, and institutional holdings changed modestly — supports a "hold" consensus but not a clear re?rating catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Political/insider transaction news: a report noted Representative Julie Johnson sold shares of McDonald's; such public selling can draw short?term attention but doesn't change fundamentals.

Negative Sentiment: EVP Desiree Ralls?Morrison sold 2,486 shares (~$795k at $320) and reduced her holdings ~28% — insider selling can be perceived negatively by investors, especially when clustered with other sales.

Negative Sentiment: Reputational hit: McDonald's pulled an AI Christmas ad after backlash in some markets, which generated negative headlines and potential short?term brand distraction.

Negative Sentiment: Broader industry pressure: analysts note U.S. restaurants face softer demand, higher value sensitivity and cost pressures — a tougher consumer backdrop could cap same?store sales and margin upside.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,516 shares of company stock worth $13,036,090. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

