Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 639,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,245,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of £5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.20.
In related news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson acquired 947,965 shares of Hamak Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £9,479.65. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.
