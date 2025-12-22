Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.6667.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $167.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

