Contrasting Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -1.66% -6.50% -3.84% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares High Tide and Hybrid Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $381.22 million 0.64 -$3.19 million ($0.08) -34.63 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than High Tide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for High Tide and Hybrid Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 1 0 2 1 2.75 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

High Tide currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 121.12%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Volatility & Risk

High Tide has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hybrid Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

High Tide beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

