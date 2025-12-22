World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. World Liberty Financial USD has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $608.09 million worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Liberty Financial USD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

World Liberty Financial USD Token Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 2,724,378,061 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi.

Buying and Selling World Liberty Financial USD

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,724,378,061.28342397. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99897 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 748 active market(s) with $638,849,510.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 2,724,378,061.28342397. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.99897 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 748 active market(s) with $638,849,510.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/."

