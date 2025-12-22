Lift Dollar (USDL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.22 Million

Lift Dollar (USDL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Lift Dollar has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $82.08 thousand worth of Lift Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lift Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lift Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,583.77 or 0.99598333 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lift Dollar’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Lift Dollar’s total supply is 140,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,220,856 tokens. Lift Dollar’s official website is liftdollar.com. Lift Dollar’s official Twitter account is @liftdollar_usdl. The official message board for Lift Dollar is paxos.com/blog/from-paxos-international-paxos-international-introduces-lift-dollar-usdl-the-first-stablecoin-to-offer-holders-daily-yield-in-wallet-under-regulatory-oversight.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lift Dollar (USDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lift Dollar has a current supply of 140,510.50323829 with 5,220,856.21864171 in circulation. The last known price of Lift Dollar is 0.9996735 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://liftdollar.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lift Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lift Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lift Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

